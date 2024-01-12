BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

