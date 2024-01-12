CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $304.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $203.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $284.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.27. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $287.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,741.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

