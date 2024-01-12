StockNews.com Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

