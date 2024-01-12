NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NOV Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

