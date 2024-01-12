Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $17.92

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research firms recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.77.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,652,896 shares of company stock worth $30,334,964. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 537,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

