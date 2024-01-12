Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $233.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $279.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.29.

NYSE:AJG opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

