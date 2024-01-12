Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

C stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

