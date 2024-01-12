FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to “Buy” at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.01. FedEx has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

