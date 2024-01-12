Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $67.88

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

