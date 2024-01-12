Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

