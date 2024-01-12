Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,220 shares of company stock valued at $64,234,827 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

