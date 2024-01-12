Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.