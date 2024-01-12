Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
