Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mattel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mattel by 93.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.