Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $79.47

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.