StockNews.com Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Strong-Buy

SXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $143.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Standex International has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

