Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.