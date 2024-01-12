Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.89.

AEE stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $91.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

