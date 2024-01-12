Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITIC

Investors Title Stock Performance

Investors Title stock opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $127.71 and a 52 week high of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $4.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9,780.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 158.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.