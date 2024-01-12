Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CANF
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.5 %
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.