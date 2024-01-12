Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

