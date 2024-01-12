Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
HURC opened at $23.36 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.45.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
