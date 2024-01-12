Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.71. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $74,152,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 96.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

