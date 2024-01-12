OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.81. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
