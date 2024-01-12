Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.25.

Get Gartner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $444.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.72 and a 200 day moving average of $377.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.