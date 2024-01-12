Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $14,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Weis Markets by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 580.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 64,395 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

