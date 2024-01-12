Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of WMC opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 352.98, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
