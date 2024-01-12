Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Steel Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

