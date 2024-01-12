PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,196,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,912,000 after acquiring an additional 222,410 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 27,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

