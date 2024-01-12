Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

