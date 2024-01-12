AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANGO stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.