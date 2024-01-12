Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $207.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $31.96 EPS.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

