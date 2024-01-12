The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

