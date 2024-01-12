BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.05.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

