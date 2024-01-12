Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

CZR opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

