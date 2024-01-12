CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.06. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

