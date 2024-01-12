BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.91. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in BOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.