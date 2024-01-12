FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

