EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3,946.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 867,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,385.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

