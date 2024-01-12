bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. HSBC cut shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 606.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

