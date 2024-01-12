Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

BBW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 31.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

