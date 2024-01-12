Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,945 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,690,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.