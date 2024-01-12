Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Immunome Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ IMNM opened at $11.95 on Monday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.