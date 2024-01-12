Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $11.95 on Monday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immunome

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunome by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.