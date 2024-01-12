StockNews.com Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

NYSE HAE opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

