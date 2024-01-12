Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.83.

NYSE:RHP opened at $111.82 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after buying an additional 344,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after buying an additional 114,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after buying an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

