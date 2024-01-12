FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $284.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.19.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $285.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

