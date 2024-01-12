Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $168.92

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,236,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 362.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

(Get Free Report

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.