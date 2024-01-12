Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $15.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

HUT opened at $11.24 on Monday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $498.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 by 29.3% in the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hut 8 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hut 8 by 36.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hut 8 by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

