Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $166.37 Average PT from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.
Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
DEO opened at $143.93 on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.05.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
