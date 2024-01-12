Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTLE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.22.

VTLE stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

