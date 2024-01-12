Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.20 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $4,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.