iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

